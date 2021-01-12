LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with killing his parents at their home over the weekend.
It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 5000 block of Margo Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway and Cofer Avenue. That's where officers found the man and woman. Both had been shot.
According to court documents, police began their investigation after 39-year-old Thomas V. Hatfield Jr. showed up at a family member's home and said: "I finally did it, I killed them. I tried to blow my brains out but I can't die."
That's when family members sent police to the home on Margo Avenue. Police have confirmed that the victims are Hatfield's parents.
Police say Hatfield left the family member's home, and drove to another relative's house on Trefoil Lane, where he intentionally rammed into a parked vehicle. Police found a gun in the vehicle. Investigators say the caliber of the gun matches the shell casings found at the home on Margo Lane.
Hatfield was treated for "an injury consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound" before he was arrested around 4:20 a.m.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
