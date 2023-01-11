LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is coming to Norton Commons.
I Love Juice Bar is set to hold the grand opening for its second Louisville-area location on Saturday, Jan. 14. The restaurant is located at 10512 Meeting Street in Prospect.
"After months of anticipation, we are super excited to open our doors to our newest location in Norton Commons," said Ashley McCarthy, the franchise owner, in a statement. "At I Love Juice Bar, we are committed to spreading love and wellness throughout our community through our juices and smoothies."
The restaurant specializes in nutritious juices, smoothies and bowls, including vegan and gluten-free options.
The new location is the second to come to the Louisville area, with the first being in Middletown. It's operating hours will be Mondays through Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The official ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.