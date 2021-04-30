LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large reptile illegal to own in Kentucky was caught by animal control officers Wednesday in Lexington.
After a woman walking her dog noticed the reptile in a canal and called police, Fayette Animal Control and Care were sent to Roland Avenue, LEX 18 said.
An officer told LEX 18 that the reptile is believed to be a dwarf caiman.
Animal control officers were able to get the caiman out of the canal. The reptile will be taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade, Kentucky, by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Officials, who believe the reptile was acquired at a reptile exposition and let free when it became too much of a responsibility, said the caiman appears to be in good health.
