LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Experts continue to monitor a sinkhole that opened up on the grounds of the Louisville Zoo.
"We are still waiting on the results of the investigation. The primary investigation right now is to make sure the area is safe, says Mitchell Burmeister from Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
Officials haven't pinpointed a specific cause for the sinkhole, which is nearly the size of a football field in an unused part of the zoo's property. Aerial footage shows a section of woods 60 yards wide and 90 yards long that have shifted and dropped several feet.
"We are evaluating both under and above ground. We have Geo-Tek engineers, mining engineers -- a lot of different people -- getting a look at this, making sure that the area is safe," Burmeister explains. But for now, the Louisville Zoo and the Louisville Mega Cavern will remain closed.
The sinkhole appears to be stable. Burmeister says there have been no noticeable shifts or movement since engineers began monitoring the area.
"All the neighboring businesses and homes, anything in that adjacent area has been determined to be safe. Residents shouldn't be worried about anything like that," says Burmeister.
He calls the sinkhole a complex, unique and unexpected situation. But he says until experts determine what caused the sinkhole, they can not speculate on what will be done long-term.
"It may be a fill -- filling in the hole. Just really trying to make sure the area is safe before we do anything. But we are working together to make sure we get a good plan in place to rectify the situation," Burmeister says.
Meetings on Wednesday included input from the Louisville Water Company, the Metropolitan Sewer District, Zoo, Mega Cavern and others to get insight into the area around the sinkhole. Burmeister says the area around and beneath the sinkhole has been very well mapped.
The sinkhole is in a remote area of the zoo property, so the closest animals are about 100 yards away. No animals or people were hurt, when the ground collapsed sometime before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
