LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht, who was killed in a Christmas Eve crash on I-64, was remembered for her generosity and tenacity during her funeral service Monday.
Speakers at Monday’s service at Southeast Christian Church also held Mengedoht, 32, as an example for other officers to strive toward.
"Deidre is what we want our officers to be: dedicated to doing what they can to make our neighborhoods safer," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. "But she went well beyond that, building relationships with those in the neighborhoods she policed. She knew these neighbors by name. She delivered flowers to some of them when they were lonely. She helped their children whenever she could.
"She truly embraced, embodied the essence of community policing at its finest. I hope that each of us leave here with just a little bit of Deidre's spirit."
Mengedoht died Dec. 24 when a semi truck driven by Metropolitan Sewer Department worker Roger Burdette, 60, crashed into her cruiser during a traffic stop. Burdette has been charged with murder and driving under the influence.
Mengedoht's death shocked her colleagues on the police force and the community.
"Her death is a sad, painful reminder for our entire community of the sometimes unpredictable dangers that you, our officers, face 365 days a year in order to keep the rest of us safe," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Mengedoht's longtime friend, Janelle Briscoe, described her as someone who could motivate those around her to improve themselves.
Sometimes, that motivation would come through in "tough love or speaking bluntly," Briscoe said.
"But it's only because she knew how to push you to be a better version of yourself," she said. "Even when you didn't want to admit it, you knew deep down that the reason why she pushed you was because she cared."
Briscoe said she was not surprised when Mengedoht told her that she wanted to join the police force.
"She was passionate about serving the community, keeping people safe and treating people with dignity," Briscoe said. "She really did care about people, and how the community has responded to her passing has been a reflection of that."
Mengedoht will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at Hebron Cemetery.
