IMAGES | Louisville Zoo celebrates Qannik the polar bear's 10th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a very special celebration for one of Louisville's most beloved residents.
Qannik the polar bear will be turning 10 on Sunday, but a special birthday party was held for her on Saturday at the Louisville Zoo.
It was a donut-themed party with several items of enrichment for her to play with and eat.
In 2011, she made national headlines when she was found alone on Alaska's North slope after being separated from her mom and sibling.
"She should have weighed about 30 (pounds), but she had been separated from her mom, she was down to about 15 pounds," John Walczak, Louisville Zoo director, said. "They found her on a day that we actually opened up Glacier Run, where she lives today. April 26th, 2011."
Though her exact birthday is not known, wildlife officials declared Jan. 10 as her birthday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.