LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to build a refugee family a home.
The family fled Somalia 14 years ago to escape war, spending time in Kenya before moving to Louisville in 2016.
On Friday, crews raised the roof on their new home.
This is the 17th home sponsored by Norton Healthcare, and each Habitat for Humanity home takes about 4,200 hours to build.
Over three days, Norton Healthcare volunteers worked to raise the walls, install windows and doors and sheathe the walls to create the enclosed frame.
There were six different teams, including North Healthcare captains and 11 volunteers, who worked over two shifts per day in three days.
Southern Indiana realtor Pat Harrison donated the land for the home.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.