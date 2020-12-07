LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is fourth in the nation for tobacco use and some lawmakers want to raise taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products to encourage Hoosiers to quit smoking.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce estimates the proposal of raising the tobacco tax by $2 would bring in more than $400 million a year, according to a report from Fox 59.
The bill has been proposed several times over the years, but could pass more easily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has taught us that poor quality of health has, unfortunately, a dire consequence,” said Republican Indiana House of Representatives Speaker Todd Huston.
Indiana's legislative leadership believes the tobacco tax revenue shouldn't just go to the general fund.
“We want to be very thoughtful in what we decide and how we decide that money will be spent on the front end, and not raise the tax and then try to figure out how that will be spent,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray. “Because it’s a decreasing revenue stream without a doubt.”
Data from other states show a tobacco tax increase can help drop the smoking rate.
A bill has not yet been filed but is expected in the upcoming session.
