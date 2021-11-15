LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Democrats are calling on the state to legalize marijuana, according to a report by FOX59.
The state's Democratic party announced Monday that members plan to introduce several legalization or de-criminalization bills in next year's General Assembly.
“Marijuana is a really popular issue, and a large majority of Hoosiers want to see this get done. Democrats are ready to take the lead on this effort because it’s a win-win for Indiana, and it’ll fulfill the party’s consistent promise of creating a better future for Hoosier families. It’s time to legalize recreational cannabis across Indiana,” Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, said in a news release.
They say the state needs to capitalize on the economic boom legalized marijuana is bringing to Illinois and Michigan.
Democrats say legalizing marijuana could also create new jobs. Gov. Eric Holcomb and some state Republicans have opposed legalizing it.
