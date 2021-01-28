SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- While responding to an accident in Jackson County on Wednesday night, a fire truck in Indiana crashed.
The Redding Township Fire Department said the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday during the "extremely bad" snowy and icy conditions.
Two firefighters were in the firetruck during the crash and were taken to Schneck Medical Center to be treated for "minor injuries," according to the department.
"We want to take this time to remind everyone to please drive safe when road conditions are bad and please move over as much as possible to allow our trucks around you safely," the department wrote on Facebook. "Our firefighters safety and the public’s safety are our number one priority."
The department also thanked those in the community who stopped to check on them during the accident.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.