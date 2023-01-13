LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested on 11 counts of child sexual abuse.
The Washington County Sheriff Department said Travis Carothers, 33, is charged in connection to to child sexual abuse allegations over a five-year period, from 2017 through April 2022, and involving four victims.
Below is a list of his chargers, all of which are felonies:
- Child molesting
- Child seduction
- Two counts of vicarious sexual gratification
- Sexual misconduct with a minor
- Two counts of child solicitation
- Four counts of providing obscene matter and performances before minors
The arson charge, according to a news release Friday, is in connection to a fire at 5860 East Greenbrier Road West in Pekin, where Carothers lived. According to the probable cause affidavit, Carothers called 911 in the early morning on June 13, 2022, and reported someone threw something into his house, catching it on fire.
An investigation by the State Fire Marshall determined the fire was deliberately set. Carothers faces an arson charge and a separate misdemeanor for falsely reporting a fire. Carothers tried implicating another man in connection to the arson, but police quickly cleared him.
