LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana restaurant owner is facing another challenge caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, WTHR reported Monday.
Ron Matthews, the owner of Rockstar Pizza, said his restaurant is dealing with supply issues.
"We can't catch a break," Matthews told FOX59.
Rockstar Pizza has had a break in its supply chain as delivery trucks haven't been able to bring products to the restaurant in Brownsburg, Indiana. The issue stems from warehouses being short on workers, causing delivery drivers to lose allotted drive time while waiting for trucks to get filled.
"We have scrambled every week just to get the supplies and serve the community," Matthews said. "If you have a bad experience where your favorite restaurant is out of something, just be understanding and don't write them off. Don't give them a bad review."
Matthews is moving his delivery days to hopefully see less of an impact if supplies are late.
