LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana state senator said it's time to stop arresting Hoosiers for having marijuana.
Sen. Karen Tallian, D-4, has filed two bills that would legalize and regulate marijuana in the state.
Tallian tells WDRB News she's been trying for a decade to reform the state's marijuana laws without success.
But, she said, with more states now legalizing it for both recreational and medical use, it's time for Indiana to stop making criminals out of pot users.
"It's a stupid waste of time that we do this ... we give young people criminal records for something that is legal in, what, a third of the nation," she said.
Tallian said she doesn't know the bill's chances of passing the Republican dominated legislature. She also wants to legalize hemp in the state.
