LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The union representing teachers in Indiana is making a public push for more bargaining power for teachers across the Hoosier state.
The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) called for legislators to allow teachers to negotiate for "health and safety conditions, class sizes and prep periods" with local districts.
As part of the two-year budget plan, Indiana legislators approved a 4.5% funding boost aimed at increasing starting salaries for teachers. According to ISTA, 75% of school districts in Indiana now have a starting salary of at least $40,000.
"We are in a time of a severe teacher shortage," ISTA President Keith Gambill said. "Districts need to do everything they can to make sure they have a contract to attract people to their district and then stay."
ISTA said combatting issues of teacher burnout will have long-lasting effects on the industry.
“We are now going into the third consecutive school year impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," Gambill said. "Our educators, already overburdened, are facing unsustainable levels of stress and stress-related illness."
ISTA said during a news conference Monday that allowing teachers to bargain for these specific items with local districts would allow for better retention and recruitment.
"While money may be an option, making sure they have the time and resources provided during the school day to make sure they can perform all their work as required is key," Gambill said.
Greater Clark County Schools recently approved raises for teachers and staff going from a starting salary of $40,000 to $41,500. New Albany-Floyd County also raise starting pay for teachers to $46,000 recently.
"It was given and it's been earned," NAFCS Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said. "Hopefully, it will do a good job for us for retention and recruitment, because teaching staff is a precious commodity these days."
The 2022 Indiana legislative sessions begins Jan. 11.
