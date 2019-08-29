GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dozens of students protested at Highland Hills Middle School on Thursday after a student was pulled out of class for wearing a T-shirt her parents say administrators called "disruptive."
The 13-year-old's shirt said "Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?" The student's mom gave WDRB News permission to share photos but didn't want to release her daughter's name. She said school officials told her they're standing behind the principal's decision.
In response, dozens of students protested inside the school Thursday. Students say 70-80 kids gathered for a sit-in in the school's "commons" area.
"We would stand up and link arms," student Chris Duff said. "We like had posters with like 'no hate.'"
Many parents say they were called to pick up their kids, but some allowed their children to stay and stand up for what they believe in.
"I came to make sure that my daughter's rights were being respected, because I knew that she was protesting for a student who wore basically a peace and love shirt yesterday," parent Samantha Escobar said. "I think that it's really important that we're supporting every member of this community and that everybody feels safe, and so I was really proud that my daughter wanted to support that message."
Some students feel like administrators pick and choose what dress code rules they enforce.
"In the handbook, it says that you're not allowed to wear tank tops, short shorts or have any skin showing on your stomach," student Aiko Escobar-McClimon said. "There have been several kids who have had all of that and have not gotten in trouble."
Others students say that kind of treatment makes many LGBTQ students feel unsafe at school.
"It's not something you'd expect from your school or a place you'd feel safe, and I was really upset," Duff said.
New Albany Floyd County Schools hasn't responded to a request for comment.
