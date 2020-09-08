SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- After years of construction and subsequent headaches for drivers, a major interstate widening project between Louisville and Indianapolis is now complete.
Work began back in 2018 on the 14-mile stretch north of Seymour to expand travel lanes from two to three.
The majority of the work on the $143 million project is now complete. The only work left to be done is completing the reconstruction of the interchange at exit 55.
"It's great for all Hoosiers," said INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness. "It's great for businesses that do work with freight being moved here in the state and it going to be great for future businesses."
More than 21,000 vehicles use the stretch of I-65 on average every day. During construction, there were a number of wrecks that forced the interstate to be shutdown for periods.
"We all suffer through road work," McGuinness said. "Whether its patchwork or a major capital project like this one. and it can be stressful."
INDOT says it now has plans to expand I-65 between Columbus and Franklin with the goal of having the interstate three lanes wide throughout the state.
"We do realize the connectivity between Indianapolis and Louisville and the significance that third lane will bring to businesses and to people in Kentucky and Indiana that are traveling," McGuinness said.
Construction on the exit 55 interchange is expected to be completed in November.
