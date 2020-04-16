LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Detention Center says an inmate and a deputy have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Chief Deputy Lt. Col. Carl Reesor says the inmate is no longer at the jail, and the case is being handled by the Bullitt County Health Department. Reesor says the deputy who tested positive was off from work on the April 3, and was tested on April 6.
Bullitt County has contracted with a company to test any staff members that experience symptoms.
The jail says it is following all federal, state and local recommendations to stop the spread of the virus, including using PPE equipment, cleaning four times a day and taking other security measures to protect the staff and inmates.
