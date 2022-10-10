LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inspections on the Kennedy Bridge will lead to sporadic lane closures over the course of the next two months.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closures will be contained to the far-left and far-right lanes of Interstate 65 South as crews test the metal welds of the bridge.
The work will begin Oct. 17 and run until Dec. 16. It will involve removing paint, testing hundreds of welds and replacing primer.
KYTC said this is a federally-mandated inspection that will determine if any repairs are needed.
