LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hart County are investigating after someone made a gruesome discovery in a wooded area over the weekend.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, someone called 911 Saturday evening after finding decomposed human remains in the woods off Locust Grove Road, near Bonnieville, in northern Hart County.
KSP is investigating but doesn't know the cause of death or the person's identity yet.
The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner's office in Louisville for an autopsy.
