LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Iroquois Park Scenic Overlook will open to vehicular traffic this weekend.
Uppill Road will be open to vehicles Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vehicles will be able to drive to the top of the park.
"I'm excited to announce the reopening of the Scenic Loop path to vehicular traffic," Councilmember Jennifer Chappell, D-15, said in a news release. "This is a step towards enhancing accessibility and reconnecting the community with the breathtaking natural beauty that the overlook offers."
According to a news release, Olmsted Parks Conservancy officials will evaluate the reopening and then determine if additional dates will be announced.
Chappell, councilmember Rick Blackwell (D-12) and Betsy Ruhe (D-21) partnered with Louisville Parks and Recreation and Olmsted Parks Conservancy to open the overlook.
