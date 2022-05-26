LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after an Indiana woman housed at the Jennings County Jail died on Thursday morning.
According to ISP officials, 35-year-old Sandra Ray was found dead shortly after 7:30 a.m. in her cell.
Corrections Officers provided medical assistance and requested EMS but emergency personnel were unable to revive the North Vernon woman.
ISP said she was housed at the jail since the evening hours of May 24. An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning but no foul play is suspected, ISP said.
