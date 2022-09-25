LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has awarded the highest civilian award to a Louisville anti-violence activist.
Christopher 2X was presented with the the 2021 Community Leadership Award last week.
2X is behind the Future Healers program, a partnership between his Game Changers organization, University of Louisville Hospital and the UofL School of Medicine. The program is designed to allow children impacted by gun violence to experience fun and educational activities.
2X participated in an FBI panel discussion in Washington in June to explain how the program could be used in other cities.
"It's huge in the sense that you get to give back in ways that you never could have imagined and dreamed of," 2X said.
The FBI also thinks the impact 2X has had on the Louisville community is huge.
"I was really impressed by what he does with children, because I think children are so important to really get to them at a young age, so that we have some influences on their thought processes and how they grow up," Louisville FBI Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said.
Cohen presented 2X with the award, which is the highest award the Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, can give out to civilians.
"We're recognizing the community and its leaders for partnering, not just with us, but partnering with the community and trying to do what's right and trying to change, make change in areas that maybe it's harder to do," Cohen explained.
2X received a certificate in Washington D.C. in June while he was there presenting to the FBI.
"Across the bureau, people reached out to me on what an inspiring program it was and how they want to bring it to their areas," Cohen said.
Through his Future Healers program, 2x helps kids ages 4-13 who have been affected by gun violence. Those children go to University of Louisville Hospital to work with surgeons to learn about the human body.
His program Got Zoo Buddies partners with the Louisville Zoo so children can learn about animals and how to care for them.
If you ask 2X, he says it's all about the kids.
"We do know they carry this pain with them," 2X said. "Our goal is to at least stimulate something in their brains to let them know that if you wanted to think about some sort of retaliatory idea of a loved one being hurt in your family, we're saying that we want you to challenge that, channel that energy in a different direction."
"The more of these we can do, the more we can support the community and be out there with the folks," Cohen said.
2X said the program has grown exponentially in a short amount of time, with more families reaching out to get involved. If you are interested in the Future Healers or Got Zoo Buddies program, click here.
