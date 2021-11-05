LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in Indiana University's more than 200-year history, there is now a female president in office.
Pamela Whitten was inaugurated on the Bloomington campus Thursday as the 19th president in the school's history. Gov. Eric Holcomb was in attendance at the ceremony. There was also a procession and autumn festival to celebrate the occasion.
Whitten began serving as president on July 1, 2021 and before then, she was the president of Kennesaw State University and the dean at Michigan State University.
There was also a fall festival at IUPUI on Friday to celebrate Whitten's inauguration.
Whitten replaces Michael McRobbie as president, who served from 2007 to 2021.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.