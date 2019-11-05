JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) – The Jackson County Jail has switched to a video visitation system for inmates.
Before, inmates could only schedule visits on certain days at certain times. With the new digital system, inmates and their family members can schedule video visits when it’s most convenient for them.
“I think in everybody’s busy lives nowadays, it’s just a lot easier to schedule a visit at your leisure,” said Chris Everhart, the jail’s commander.
The jail negotiated its contract with the vendor Stellar to install the new CidNet video kiosks and software for free, said Everhart. The jail allows one free video visit each week for each inmate. But if family members want to schedule as many visits as they’d like and send pictures or text messages, then they can add money to their account to pay for it.
Before calling an inmate, people must first register their information online and submit a photo ID. The jail commander will then review and approve the profile.
“Every inmate here gets one free visit a week,” Everhart said. “And their visitors have to come down here to the lobby and conduct the visit there. Or they can buy as many visits as they want to.”
They can also send text messages and pictures to inmates, which are being monitored. The video visits are recorded and any messages sent are saved if jail staff need to review anything.
“We can view their video visits and their messages,” said Everhart. “So it’s very, very safe. If there’s something that’s inappropriate on there, then we will just ban the visitor.”
The inmates can also use their password-protected profiles to file secured grievances and request visits with their attorneys.
Everhart said most of their system used to be filed on paper, but it is expected switching to this digital system will save money over time by cutting the majority of its paper costs.
To learn more about the video visit system, click here. To register and create a profile for the system, click here.
