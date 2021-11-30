LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was the target of the Breonna Taylor raid will not go to jail for crimes he was arrested for that night.
On Tuesday, Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry sentenced Jamarcus Glover to five years of probation, calling the sentence, "very generous."
The sentence was part of the plea deal for Glover that did not include jail time.
Glover was the target of the raid the night Breonna Taylor was killed.
Glover and Taylor used to date, and police claimed Glover was storing drugs at Taylor's apartment. No drugs were found at the apartment, but Glover was arrested that night after drugs were found at a stash house over on Elliot Avenue. The plea deal was reached last month for Glover to avoid jail time.
Judge Perry decided five years of probation is what was needed.
"Your behavior with me since the first case gives me great concern -- your attitude and your criminality," Judge Perry said. "Because if you come back here and try to explain why I need to take another chance on you? That's highly unlikely."
Glover will be allowed to move to Mississippi, where he's from. But until then, he will be under house arrest
