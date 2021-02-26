LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joe Marshall had the final vote on Thursday night's decision to send students from Jefferson County Public Schools back to in-person learning.
Marshall represents District 4 on the JCPS school board. District 4 is an area that spans from Shively to Valley Station.
On Thursday night, he cast the deciding vote to send students back to the classrooms -- after a long pause.
Marshall says that pause was what he calls a "yo-yo moment." He says he was thinking about all the calls he had received about students returning to the classroom -- including parents who said they didn't know if they could continue with remote learning.
He says he has also received calls from teachers crying, saying they are scared to go back.
"So many things to consider in that moment, and all of it hit me at once," he said. "In that moment I had to take a breath and consider who is really important, and that is our kids."
He says the choice was a difficult one.
"We had to do something to take a step forward -- to signal to families, to staff, to everyone, that we, like everyone else, are going to do the best we can to survive the remainder of this pandemic and move forward with education in Jefferson County," he added.
Marshall says his vote moved to "yes" once the board adopted the hybrid model. He says the reduction in numbers in class and on buses made him feel more confident.
He says he's already gotten plenty of feedback after last night's vote, but it has been more positive than negative.
