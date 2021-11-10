LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools could be changing start times, but it won't happen soon.
Superintendent Marty Pollio said Tuesday night that the district has explored new start and end times for schools before this year, but any possible change wouldn't come quickly.
"We plan on bringing you a recommendation early in the year that will probably be a multi-year process so that we, step by step, move into it opposed to all at once," Pollio said.
Pollio said the district has consultants looking over things and a recommendation is expected early next year.
Currently, most elementary schools start at 9:05 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. Most middle and high schools start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:20 p.m.
Earlier this year, Pollio suggested adjusting school starting times in the future, saying students would benefit academically and behaviorally by getting more sleep. He said middle and high school students often complain about having to get up so early. He did not offer a detailed plan for how school start times might change, though he stressed his belief that the district should move away from a system where elementary schools start at one time and middle and high schools start at another.
In April, JCPS said the earliest time a student must be at the bus stop is 5:39 a.m., and more than 13,500 middle and high school students would need to be at stops before 6:45 a.m. under normal circumstances.
“That is an epidemic in our nation right now with our adolescents, and it is impacting attendance and achievement,” Pollio said.
