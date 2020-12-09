LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students are feeling the stress of the pandemic, and Jefferson County Public Schools are offering a host of free counseling services for its families.
Mental health experts say the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, combined with nontraditional instruction (NTI) and living in isolation, is compounding stress.
Right now, JCPS schools are connecting students with private therapy sessions, along with small groups to help students deal with isolation. Counselors are also visiting virtual classrooms.
"They're delivering classroom lessons on positive coping skills, self care strategies for students, intensive lessons around mental wellness and what that means, how they can take care of their mental health and also how to ask for help if they need that," said Michelle Sircy, JCPS lead counselor.
JCPS also set up a counseling helpline for families. Retired school counselors are on-call after school Monday thru Thursday from 3-7 p.m. The number is 313-CARE.
