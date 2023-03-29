LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools plans to file a lawsuit against social media companies, citing negative impacts social media platforms have on students.
During its meeting Tuesday evening, the Jefferson County Board of Education passed a resolution to hire an outside attorney to file a civil action lawsuit.
JCPS said media platform algorithms promote harmful content like violence, eating disorders and self-harm.
"Excessive and problematic use of social media is harmful to the mental, behavioral, and emotional health of youth and is associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders and suicide," the resolution read.
The district claims social media companies have "designed their platforms to maximize the time youth spend using them and addict youth to their platforms," and "have made choices to target youth" and maximize the time they spend on social media.
The resolution also said early 50% of Kentucky teens spent between one and three hours per day on social media, with 30% averaging more than three hours a day.
JCPS said the mental health challenges, learning and life struggles of children and young people "are amplified by the negative impacts of increased screen time, unfiltered content, and potentially addictive properties of social media."
As a result, the district said it has spent a significant amount of time and resources on students' mental health, so it should be compensated.
JCPS' "first and greatest priority is the health and well-being of the students, and this includes the social and emotional harm that they suffer because of the negative impacts of social media," the district said in the resolution.
Other school districts in the U.S. have filed similar lawsuits, including at least one in Seattle.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.