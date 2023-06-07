MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County, Indiana's Emergency Management Director, Troy Morgan, has died.
According to Madison Mayor Bob Courtney, Morgan served the Jefferson County community for years as a coroner, councilman, and most recently, EMA director.
"He has gotten this community through a lot of tragedy. When there was a natural disaster, Troy Morgan was the person leading the effort for the immediate response and the recovery," said Courtney. "He was a great partner and friend to Jefferson County, the city of Madison, and me personally. He's going to be greatly missed."
Courtney said he's known Morgan since grade school. He described him as a unique, authentic person who was "always there for you."
Jefferson County, Indiana Sheriff Ben Flint posted on the department's Facebook page saying, "EMA Director Troy Morgan lived a life dedicated to Public Service. Our thoughts are with his wife Lisa and the rest of his family. He has served the community as the Elected Corner and a Madison City Council Member among other positions. The Jefferson County Public Safety community has lost a great servant with the passing of Director Morgan."
A cause of death for Morgan has not been released. A post on the City of Madison Police Department's Facebook page said it's "deeply saddened by the sudden loss."
Courtney said funeral arrangements have not been finalized. He said the City of Madison will honor Morgan by lowering flags during his service.
