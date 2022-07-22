LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson Circuit Judge has granted a temporary injunction, allowing abortions to continue in Kentucky, at least for the time being.
On Friday morning, Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry granted the injunction requested by the state's two abortion clinics, both of which are in Louisville. That request came as part of a lawsuit against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to block the state's near-total ban on the procedure.
That ban is one of numerous such efforts across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
"The Court here is tasked, not with finding whether the Kentucky Constitution explicitly contains the right to an abortion, but rather with discerning whether the laws at issue constituting near total bans on abortion violate the rights of privacy, self-determination, equal protection and religious freedom guaranteed by the Kentucky Constitution," Perry wrote in his order. "The Plaintiffs have demonstrated at the very least a substantial question as to the merits regarding the constitutionality of both the Trigger Ban and the Six Week Ban. As such, they are entitled to injunctive relief until the matter can be fully resolved on the merits."
Judge Perry had already issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state's abortion ban earlier this month, and the two clinics resumed performing abortions. The fact that the temporary injunction was granted means the state ban is suspended while the case is litigated.
Those pushing for the restraining order were quick to respond to Judge Perry's ruling on Friday. The following statement was issued by leaders from the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Kentucky, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America on behalf of EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky:
"Once again, the courts have rightly stopped Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s relentless efforts to ban abortion, which would have devastating consequences for Kentuckians. No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will or flee the state to access essential health care. Kentuckians have a right to abortion under the state constitution, and we'll continue fighting for that right so that every person in the commonwealth can get the care they need."
But the ruling also drew sharp criticism from David Wells, the executive director of The Family Foundation, which called the decision an example of "judicial activism."
"Judge Perry's appalling action to issue a temporary injunction against enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act is egregiously wrong and unjustifiable," he said. "Perry continues to blatantly disregard the Commonwealth's pro-life laws, history, and the U.S. Supreme Court. But make no mistake, Kentucky's prohibition on abortion is still the law of the land in Kentucky. The Kentucky Supreme Court must end this injunction immediately to ensure that the abortion industry stops killing children in the womb in violation of the law."
