LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is now in the green for COVID-19 cases.
Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday morning that the county's color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment system moved from yellow to green, indicating a move from medium risk to low risk.
The agency says there were 1,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week, with 16 COVID-related deaths.
It is the first time in months that the county has been in the green, according to the health department.
"Vaccines continue to show effective protection, and the updated COVID-19 booster provides protection against the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants," the health department states. "These newer subvariants are more contagious and able to evade protection that your body might have against earlier subvariants."
