LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residential areas 6, 8 and 9 — referenced in the graphic above — will be reassessed this year, and homeowners in those areas will receive a postcard in the mail after April 22 if their assessed value has changed.
The Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) said 2,428 homes were sold Residential Area 6 with a median price of $225,000; 1,610 homes were sold in Residential Area 8 with a median price of $389,130; and 1,393 homes were sold in Residential Area 9 with a median price of $360,000.
The commercial assessment had more than 5,200 parcels of land in those same areas, including retail, industrial, multi-family homes, restaurants, office buildings and hotels for $27.8 billion of commercial contribution to the tax roll.
Property owners have the right to appeal, and those who disagree with their assessment must have documentation to support their opinion of value.
The PVA website will be available during the 2022 conferencing period, April 22 to May 16. To access it, click here.
PVA staff will be available to help property owners at the Northeast and South Central Library branches from 12-4 p.m. on April 22 and every Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., from April 25 to May 16.
There will also be two evenings where staff will be available: at West Buechel City Hall on Thursday May 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Middletown City Hall on Tuesday May 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
In-office appointments are available by calling 502-574-6224. To access more resources, click here.
