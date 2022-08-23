LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County voters will have seven places to cast their ballot for three days this year.
The in-person, no-excuse early voting will take place Nov. 3-5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections has picked the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, the Sun Valley Community Center, Mary Queen of Peace, Marriot East, Paristown Hall, the Kentucky Expo Center and the Jeffersonian.
- The Jeffersonian: 10617 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage: 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville
- Sun Valley Community Center: 6505 Bethany Lane, Louisville
- Mary Queen of Peace: 4017 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
- Louisville Marriott East: 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Louisville
- Kentucky Exposition Center - East Hall A & B: 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville
- Old Forester’s Paristown Hall: 724 Brent Street, Louisville
In-person, excused absentee voting will take place Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. That voting is only happening at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office Election Center on East Liberty Street in downtown Louisville.
Some reasons for excused absentee voting include include military or overseas voters, someone who temporarily resides outside the state or a person with a medical issue. For a full list of reasons, click here.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be over 200 polling locations across 600 precincts in the county. To find your polling place, click here.
To check the status of your voter registration and more, click here. The deadline to register is Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.
