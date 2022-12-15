LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown broke ground Thursday on a new monument honoring Vietnam War veterans.
The Tri-An monument will recognize the sacrifices the American and South Vietnamese Armed Forces made during the Vietnam War. Tri-An means "deep gratitude" in the Vietnamese language.
Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined local veterans for Thursday's ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
"We left a piece of ourselves in Vietnam when we came back," Retired Maj. Gen. Mike Davidson said. "But we brought back a piece of Vietnam with us, and it's with us still every day in a very positive way."
The monument was the idea of a group of community members led by Yung Nguyen immigrant from Vietnam. It was designed by a Slovenian architect and will be made from granite from South Vietnam.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.