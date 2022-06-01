LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersontown Police Department introduced its newly-expanded community outreach program.
An open house was held on Wednesday at the Jeffersonian for the department's REACH program. REACH stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal.
"We respond to anybody, evaluate the situation, advocate for them, connect them to services and put them on a pathway to deal," Amanda Chapman, the community resource supervisor, said.
The expanded REACH program is a collaborative effort between officers and social workers to provide services for a wide variety of people in need.
That includes crime victims and people with mental health-related concerns.
REACH includes the department's Angel Program, which started in 2016 to help people struggling with addiction find a path to treatment.
"We recognize that, in addition to putting bad guys in jail, it's important that we get people help who need help," Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders said.
For more information on the programs, contact the Jeffersontown Police Department.
