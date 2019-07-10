LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville, Ind., man has been tapped for a presidential gig.
Walter Havens of Havens' Auto Detailing was chosen to be part of a 55-person team tasked with working on the original Air Force One jet.
The Boeing 707 presidential plane sits at Seattle's Museum of Flight and flew Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.
The detailers will spend a week at the museum working on the presidential jet and other historic planes. They volunteered for the project as part of their patriotic duty.
The work is long and tedious, Havens said, but it's the best detailing job he's ever worked on.
"It's just really an honor," Havens said. I mean, every day I come in here, I get to touch history. This is just a really unique opportunity, and I'm just so happy I can do it."
