LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission is holding a "writing/public art collaboration" initiative for some elementary and middle school students.
According to a news release, the winner's work will be displayed on the Story Trail, a public art installation next to the Arts Center in the NoCo Arts and Cultural District of downtown Jeffersonville. Centered around the area of Michigan and Court Avenues, NoCo is an explosion of public art with a painted water tower, wildflower installation and story trail.
The story currently being shown is displayed in 12 sections, on vertical boards, along the perimeter of the path. It was written by the commission's first student author, Ava Gleitz. According to the release, her story was inspired by characters in the art pieces and water tank mural near the Trail.
Now the commission is looking for a new student author. The deadline to apply is May 28. Winners will be announced on June 20. Stories submitted to the competition should draw inspiration from the murals surrounding the story trail at 628 Michigan Ave.
"Jeffersonville has identified as a city that focuses on developing artists, supports their businesses and provide artistic opportunities for the community," Emily Dippie, public art administrator for Jeffersonville, said in March.
In addition to a new young author, the commission is also looking for artists for several upcoming projects, including designing a new path for a Wayfinding painting event to be held in June.
"This community event will be a chance for community members to become artists themselves through helping us pain in a mural path from the base of Big Four Bridge to the front door of the NoCo Art Center," Dippie said.
The deadline for applications for that project is April 16. Artists are also needed to design a series of small scale sculptures.
"We're thinking 4 to 6 inches kind of pieces that we plan on hiding around the no co district and downtown and let community members experience a hunt to explore the district," Dippie said.
The call for entries closes on May 7.
More projects are planned for 2021, including one of the more high-profile projects. At the corner of West Seventh Street and Michigan Avenue, construction is ongoing on the depot entertainment space, an artists village built from brightly colored shipping containers.
"That space will be a stage space and a bar but it will also support artists to have brick and mortar businesses. So those containers will actually be space for artists to have retail space," Dippie said. "The depot's construction has not yet been finalized. With COVID, things have been a little up in the air, but we do hope to launch that in a year or so."
For more information, about the competition and other resources including a video of the current trail and murals in the area, visit https://www.jeffersonvilleart.com/story-trail-portal.
