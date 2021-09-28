JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville, Indiana, street has been renamed in honor of a street department employee.
Charles Cooper, also known as "Coop," died while riding his bike to work earlier this month.
On Tuesday, the city renamed the road right in front of the street department after him. The street is now named "Coop Way." A new street sign was placed at the corner of Renfroe Way and Woodland Court.
Cooper's wife and co-workers were there for the dedication Tuesday morning.
"He'd walk into a room and he'd light it up," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. "A bad mood went away if anybody was frowning. Coop would come in and all you'd hear was, 'Coop! Coop! Coop!' He'd have that big smile.'"
Cooper worked for the Street and Sanitation Department for 38 years.
His wife was given a duplicate "Coop Way" sign.
