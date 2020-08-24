LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's newest movie theater has announced it will be open for business this week.
Xscape Theatres is set to open the Jeffersonville 12 on Gottbrath Parkway off Highway 62 on Thursday, Aug. 27, according to a post on its Facebook page. The post details the COVID-19 procedures and precautions in place, including requiring all patrons to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking. Masks will be available for purchase.
The complex will operate under capacity, and "seating will be strategically reduced to ensure and maintain social distancing while your movie plays," according to the post.
The plan for the 12-screen complex has been in the works since 2018. According to its website, amenities include electric leather recliners and Xtreme 70-ft. screens, with beer and wine available at the concession stand. Reserved seating is available.
Xscape Theatres also owns the Blankenbaker 16 in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.