LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jennings County Sheriff's Office is offering up a special deal for those may have exes with warrants or have drugs on them.
Ahead of Valentine's Day, the sheriff is asking those with ex-valentines who have outstanding warrants or who may be driving with drugs in their car to give them a ring.
The sheriff's office said the weekend starts off with "limited-edition platinum bracelets" and free transportation with a chauffeur.
The Valentine's Day weekend special also includes a one-night minimum stay in a "luxurious five-star accommodations" and "professional glamour shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy."
The Facebook post said the offer is "capped off" with a special Valentine's dinner, including red velvet cupcakes for anyone booked under the special program.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 812-346-5111.
