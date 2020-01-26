LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local food pantry is celebrating a major expansion which will allow it to serve more people than ever before.
Jewish Family and Career Services has officially re-opened its food pantry. It's now four times larger than it was before.
"People can't get on with the things they want and need to do in their lives if they're worried where their next meal is going to come from,” Deb Frockt, CEO of JFCS, said. "We expect over time to double the amount of people that we serve here."
The pantry was started by Sonny and Janet Meyer.
"It started in the little closet as you walked in the front door, and from the closet it has grown to a larger room,” Sonny Meyer said.
The couple has supported the pantry as it continues to grow, but they haven't done it alone.
"This community has just been unbelievable with food,” Meyer said. “During the Jewish holiday we had a food drive at the temple and we literally brought in 8,000 pounds of food."
"Our Jewish community is not very large but it is very dedicated to what we call ‘tikkun olam’ ... repairing the world … and food is certainly a part of that,” Frockt said.
The pantry recently received a $10,000 food innovation grant from Dare to Care and CareSource. That money helped provide added fridge and freezer space so the pantry could stock more meat and fresh produce.
"It let us think about what we provide the community in a new way,” Frockt said.
Before the expansion, about 120 people depended on the pantry each month.
"What we do with food and all of the services here are inspired by our Jewish values but what we do is open to anyone who needs it in the community,” Frockt said.
Everyone involved is proud that the new space will help them serve even more.
"It's not a hand out, it's a hand up,” Meyer said.
The pantry is always looking for more donations, you can stop in from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
