LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joe Huber's Family Farm and Restaurant in southern Indiana has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Officials said they learned about the positive test Thursday and made the decision to close "for the safety of our employees and guests." They said they'll use the downtime to clean and sanitize the business before reopening but did not provide a timeline for when they plan to resume operations.
"We immediately contacted our local health department and continue to follow all of the CDC guidelines," the restaurant said in its post.
Huber's Orchard & Winery will remain open, according to a post on its Facebook page.
"While we operate our Farm, Winery, and Distillery in close proximity to Joe’s, our two businesses are completely separate, and their closure does not impact or affect our business in any way," Huber's said in its post.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.