LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has set a May 2021 trial date for the man accused of killing Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
Roger Burdette is charged with killing Mengedoht on Christmas Eve 2018. Authorities say Burdette was driving a Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District Truck when he plowed into the cruiser of the detective, who had pulled over a driver on Interstate 64 in Louisville. The cruiser burst into flames.
Burdette was fired after he reportedly failed field sobriety tests.
