LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has been awarded a $5.4 million grant to help underserved residents in Kentucky.
The $5,491,119 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will be used to purchase food for food banks throughout Kentucky, and expand frozen meal preparation and distribution programs at nonprofit organizations.
The grant will also fund a project that provides boxed food items to food-insecure Kentuckians, according to a news release.
“Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven Kentuckians, including one in six children, facing food struggles, we are extremely excited for the opportunities this grant presents,” Commissioner Ryan Quarles said.
The USDA grant aims to provide "local and regional foods and beverages that are healthy, nutritious and unique to their geographic area."
