LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Great BalloonFest will take off this weekend.
In a release, the Kentucky Derby Festival said the Great Balloon Glow moves to the Louisville waterfront on Friday, April 29. Balloons will be on the ground at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville. And beginning at 8 p.m., pilots will fire up the colorful balloons to a synchronized musical score.
Admission is free with a Pegasus Pin, and the public is invited to walk in the field and talk to the pilots.
The Great Balloon Race is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. Balloons launch at 7 a.m. from Bowman Field for a Hare & Hound race.
The Hare & Hound race is when all the balloons launch from the same site. One balloon takes off first and is the Hare balloon. The other balloons are called the Hounds, and they will launch after the Hare to follow it. The Hare lands at a suitable location and lays out a target. Pilots of the Hound balloons try to drop their markers as close to the center of target as possible. The closest to the target gets the most points to win.
The first Great Balloon Race was held in 1973 and launched from Iroquois Park.
