LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You see her every morning at 9 a.m. on WDRB, and soon, you’ll be able to see her up close when her book tour makes a stop on Oct. 9 at the Brown Theatre in downtown Louisville.
The book is called "Live Wire: Long Winded Short Stories," covering Ripa's life and career.
WDRB's Chris Sutter interviewed her about it. Here's the transcript:
Sutter: "What do you think will surprise people when they read it?"
Ripa: "Of course, I think that people will take away some laughs. It might make them cry a little a bit. It's really a collection of essays about my early life, my early career, meeting my husband and falling in love and then being a working mom. It's basically a book that's meant to entertain you and meant to give you a little window, a little dish."
Sutter: Your show on WDRB is one of our most popular shows, so people are going to want to come see you. What can they expect from that experience?
Ripa: "I think it's just going to be an entertaining, fun conversation, maybe a Q&A. Maybe we'll take some audience questions, just a chance to get out there and see people. Because, you know, after two-and-half years of a shut down, it's nice to sort of just get out there and meet people again."
Sutter: "Morning TV isn’t easy. Anyone who has done it knows that. How do you stay at it and keep it fresh every day?"
Ripa: "Sometimes we are dead tired, and anyone that watches our show knows that we are not immune to that and we just put it out there. I think one of the great benefits of working with Ryan Seacrest is that he has been my decades-long friend. So I think we bring that to the conversation. He is somebody I've known for a really long time, so there's a mutual trust and a mutual admiration there."
Some tickets are still available to Ripa's October stop at the Brown Theatre. To purchase yours, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.