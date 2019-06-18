LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The “tiny home” movement to Kentuckiana.
Beckley Tiny Homes, a small, family-run business, started as Mike Beckley’s retirement plan with his son, J.R.
“I had no idea,” Mike Beckley said. “I don't watch tiny house shows on TV. I want to go to Florida just like everyone else, so I said J.R., let's flip some houses. I thought we were going to flip houses, but it was his idea to do this.
“He said, 'Dad, there's a big market for this.' And I said, 'Can we make money?' And he said, 'I believe we can.' and I said, 'Let's go for it.'”
The first "tiny home" Beckley Tiny Homes built won national recognition.
It won first place for "Best Tiny House" out of 52 tiny living spaces at the Tiny House Festival at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in June.
“It just shocked the socks off of them,” Mike Beckley said. “We had people standing in line for hours to get inside and see the product.”
J.R. Beckley said the homes will sell for between $30,000 and $150,000.
“You've got the retirees who want to go and run the road," he said. "Millennials that [say] ‘Look we're tired of $500 a month in utility bills. We want to be free.’”
The average single-family home in the United States is 2,600 square feet, according to Beckley. The goal with tiny home living is to be sustainable, and the footprint is only a fraction of the median household size.
The first tiny home Beckley Tiny Homes built is less than 300 square feet. It has space to sleep five people between the master bedroom, a loft and a futon.
The father and son duo plan to travel to Colorado Springs to compete for more awards at the People’s Tiny Homes Festival in August.
