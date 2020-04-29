LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Armed Forces in Indiana and Kentucky are conducting flyovers this week to thank frontline workers fighting COVID-19.
The Kentucky Air National Guard will fly C-130 transport aircraft over the commonwealth, and the Indiana Air National Guard is sending its 122nd Fighter Wing across the Hoosier state.
The two-ship C-130 will take off from the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville at 3 p.m. Friday as part of "Operation American Resolve." It will head to Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green and Owensboro before circling back to Louisville, where it will fly over Shawnee Park’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing, downtown Louisville and the U of L medical center.
“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time,” Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, said in a news release.
“We salute all Americans serving on the frontlines in our combat against COVID-19, and we hope all Kentuckians feel a sense of pride and connectedness when they see their C-130s flying overhead," he said.
In Indiana, a Fort Wayne mission sent A-10 Thunderbolts over Lutheran Hospital, Dupont and two Parkview hospitals on Tuesday, and a central Indiana mission Thursday morning will send the jets over the Johnson Armory, Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and the Lawrence Armory and the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
