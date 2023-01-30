LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns.
Processing of tax returns will begin on Feb. 6, 2023 and can take up to four to six weeks. The deadline to file your 2022 tax return is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
“Each year, Department of Revenue staff work tirelessly to ensure confidential Kentucky taxpayer information is protected and secure, while also providing an efficient and convenient way to submit their annual tax returns,” Revenue Commissioner Thomas B. Miller said in a news release.
Taxpayers can check their refund status by clicking here. You will need to enter your social security number and exact dollar amount of your expected Kentucky refund.
The commonwealth is offering a few services to help taxpayers with filing their Kentucky tax return.
Some taxpayers may qualify for the Free File Alliance, a program that offers electronic Kentucky tax return preparation, and taxpayers using this service can receive their refund via direct deposit. To see if you qualify or more information about the Free File Alliance program, click here, and select "Individual," then "Free Electronic Filing."
Another free service available to taxpayers is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites throughout the state. These sites offer free tax filing assistance from knowledgeable staff.
Individuals with an annual income of $60,000 or less and any Kentucky state employees are eligible for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
In-person assistance is offered by appointment Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on Feb. 2 and continuing to April 13, 2023. For a complete list of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites, click here.
For general tax questions, click on the "Get Help" on the DOR website or contact 502-564-4581.
